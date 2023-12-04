Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.88. 837,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,897. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

