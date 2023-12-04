Grin Trading Up 48.3% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.08 million and $1.50 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,763.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.55 or 0.00587951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00405458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00122251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

