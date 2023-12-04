Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Gritstone bio Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of GRTS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 1,778,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,478. The company has a market cap of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 1,359.04% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

