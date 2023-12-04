GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GrowGeneration

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 21,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 61,532 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 3.1 %

GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 733,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.08. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.