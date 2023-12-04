Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 0.3 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,849. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $3,452,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.