Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Down 4.2%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.54. 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Guild Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $716.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

