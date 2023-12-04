Harmony 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.19 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $200.37 million and $19.19 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,130,027,166 coins and its circulating supply is 13,683,177,166 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

