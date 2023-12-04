Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

HARP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,869. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

