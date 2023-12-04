Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Harvard Bioscience
Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.45. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvard Bioscience
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.