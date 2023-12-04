Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harvard Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.45. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.