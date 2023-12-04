Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Haynes International Trading Up 2.4 %

HAYN traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $644.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.