Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

