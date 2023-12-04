Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,137.39 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $132.21 million and $33,137.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00008654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.64526158 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,315.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

