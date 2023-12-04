HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPKEW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $23.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPKEW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares in the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

highpeak energy, inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the united states. its primary assets are located in howard county of the midland basin, texas. the company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in fort worth, texas.

