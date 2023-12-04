Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HIFS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.92. 2,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $367.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.71. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $311.18.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

