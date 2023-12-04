Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hippo by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE HIPO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 101,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,563. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Hippo has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 162.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. Research analysts expect that Hippo will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

