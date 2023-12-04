HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 228 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68.

HUBS traded down $10.00 on Monday, reaching $506.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,492. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.74 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day moving average is $498.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.10.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

