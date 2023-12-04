Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Volovic bought 2,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,204.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland bought 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $29,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,280.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $298,336. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

