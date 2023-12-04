Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Trading 26.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 26.9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 189,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 67,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Specifically, insider Inovalis S.A. purchased 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,029.27. Insiders have bought a total of 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $62,967 over the last three months. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

