Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,500 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,997.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 36,200 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,476.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 75,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,845. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRN

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.