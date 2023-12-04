Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Purchases 582 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $20,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,563 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $56,268.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.23 per share, with a total value of $7,246.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 549 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $19,956.15.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 96 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $3,480.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,368.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,470 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $159,936.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,502 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,323.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $7,378.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SFBC stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $36.49. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.95.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp



Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

