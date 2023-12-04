Insider Selling: Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) CEO Sells 40,400 Shares of Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $428,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.50. 37,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alset Capital Acquisition by 19.4% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 206,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 169,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

