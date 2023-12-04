Insider Selling: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Sells 14,438 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 562 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $1,910.80.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 3,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $11,067.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $15,949.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,696.00.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. 15,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

