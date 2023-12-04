Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 6,575 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R. Alexandra Keith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67.

On Tuesday, October 24th, R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $152.03. 3,357,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,517. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $358.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

