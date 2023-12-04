Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

INSP traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 723,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,496. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

