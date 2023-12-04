InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.77

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.77 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 79037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $440,718 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

