International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 876,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares
In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Bancshares Trading Up 3.5 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IBOC
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.