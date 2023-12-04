International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 876,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Trading Up 3.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $48.33. 106,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

