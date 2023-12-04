Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 4th (ADBE, AMBC, AZPN, BBVA, CCEP, CNX, CVNA, CYBR, EWBC, FLNC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 4th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $730.00 target price on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $166.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $107.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating. Brookline Capital Management currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $234.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 235 ($2.97).

Softcat (LON:SCT) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 1,540 ($19.45) target price on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $261.00 price target on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

