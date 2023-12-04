iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.32

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 276892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,762,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 262,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

