iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $394.08

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.08 and last traded at $392.25, with a volume of 955052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

