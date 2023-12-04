iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.30

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $141.19, with a volume of 986029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

