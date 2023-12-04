iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.06

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 100390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

