iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.88

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 97842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $579.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.