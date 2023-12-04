iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.84

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 89178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

