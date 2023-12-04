James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,964. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.