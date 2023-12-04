Kava Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.72 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $805.93 million and $30.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 993,193,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,311,994 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

