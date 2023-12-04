Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Up 9.1%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Keppel Trading Up 9.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
About Keppel
Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.
