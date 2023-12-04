KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.00 million and $1,236.79 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,771,007 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,771,538.68265261. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01428861 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $557.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

