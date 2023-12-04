Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LXEO) in the last few weeks:

11/28/2023 – Lexeo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Lexeo Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

11/28/2023 – Lexeo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Lexeo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Lexeo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Lexeo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

LXEO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 206,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,094. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

