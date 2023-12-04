Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,237.41 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,237.41 or 0.05347619 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and approximately $9.32 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,239,799.53145705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,239.59933858 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,873,286.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

