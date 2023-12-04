Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.34 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.18 or 0.00172600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $599.07 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008936 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,944,533 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
