Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.93 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $34.93 million and $75,347.78 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

