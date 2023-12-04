Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.10

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 35263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

