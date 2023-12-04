Metahero Price Tops $0.0030 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

