Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $754.94 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $754.94 million and approximately $75.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,101,509,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,711,315 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,101,249,532.8400393 with 1,012,258,561.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75234822 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $51,749,017.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

