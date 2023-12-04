MinePlex (PLEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $116,725.54

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $116,725.54 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

