Moonbeam Trading Up 9.4% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $227.43 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,780,408 coins and its circulating supply is 791,721,340 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.