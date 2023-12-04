NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $415.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00005411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,653,961 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,653,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.11081033 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $175,639,981.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

