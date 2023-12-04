New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 780,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,153. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $82.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.