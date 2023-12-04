Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00004826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $126.63 million and $16,287.53 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 2.03485249 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $17,657.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

