NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.23

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,660,892 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

